Bullarama charges into town

YOU might have seen a bucking bull before but have you ever seen a mini bull buck?

The Proserpine Rodeo Association will be snapping into action as Bullarama hits the Whitsundays in conjunction with Jubilee Tavern on July 21.

Proserpine Rodeo Association secretary Irene Ferraris said alongside the usual categories, the open bull, rookie, junior, steer and poddy rides, miniature bull-riding will be introduced for the first time.

"We've got a little mini-bull bucking this year, plus the open, the rookies and the juniors,” she said. "We're hoping to hand a hat around and do a charity ride too.”

During the charity ride, spectators can toss donations into the ring which are collected and given to a designated charity.

This year, funds raised will be put towards junior sports in the Whitsundays region.

It will be a night full of bull-riding entertainment for all ages, which Jubilee Tavern manager Craig Bradley describes as a "solid night of entertainment” and "just like a traditional rodeo, but instead of riding horses, they're riding bulls”.

"The whole family can come along and have a good night,” Mr Bradley said. "Quite often people are crying out for activities to take the family to and we provide that.”

Bullarama will be held in the carpark at Jubilee Tavern in Jubilee Pocket followed by live entertainment with Fraud Squad leading the after party.

More information for guests and sponsors can be found on the Jubilee Tavern Facebook page.

STRAP IN

WHEN: Saturday, July 21. Gates open from 5:50pm

WHERE: Jubilee Tavern carpark, Jubilee Pocket

COST: Adults $20, children under 12 $10, family pass (2 adults and 2 children) $50