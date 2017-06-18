Bullarama rides crest of success at Jubilee Tavern

TOUGH WORK: A competitor puts his skills to the test in the open bull ride at the Jubilee Tavern Bullarama.

RODEO: Once again the Proserpine Rodeo Association has delivered non-stop and furious paced action entertainment to the Whitsunday.

For the first time the annual Bullarama event was hosted at the Jubilee Tavern.

All proceeds from the charity fund raiser will be donated to a local man who is battling cancer.

Proserpine Rodeo Association secretary Irene Ferraris said the man was at the event last night and enjoyed the show.

Irene said $1150 was raised from the two charity bull rides.

Among the riders testing their skills on the night was rodeo drone pilot TK.

TK had never ridden a bull before according to announcer Tony Ward.

"You start with a bunch of marbles in your head and when you have finally spit them all out, that is when they call you a bull-rider," Tony said.

President of the Proserpine Rodeo Association, Larry Ferraris, said he was happy with the turn out and was happy to help a man in need.

Josh Cavanagh took home $2000 after claiming victory in the Open bull ride, Ky Hamilton took out the rookie bull-ride and pocketed $600, the $300 for the junior bull-ride was won by Samuel Agus and the victor in the steer and poddy rides were Karl Hocking and Hanks Woodard.