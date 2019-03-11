Bulldogs set to overlook Martin

WHITSUNDAY Brahmans export Rhyse Martin looks set to start the new NRL season in reserve grade.

Despite a breakout 2018 season where he played 14 first-grade appearances for Canterbury, reports from Sydney have Martin missing the Bulldogs opening round clash against New Zealand Warriors.

NRL.com reported earlier on Monday that Martin, who turned 26 on March 1, has been a casualty due to the presence of recruit Corey Hawawira-Naera in the team named by Dean Pay.

The former Panther, who can play in the second-row, prop and in the centres, provides versatility on the bench.

Martin experienced a remarkable 2018, becoming a breakout star for his reliable player and sensational goalkicking, where he slotted 36 conversions at an accuracy rate of 94.7 per cent.

But with the Bulldogs out of top eight contention in the NRL, he returned to Canterbury's reserve grade team where he captained the club to a premiership double in the NSW Cup and Intrust Super State Championships.

The team line-ups for Round 1 are announced on Tuesday.