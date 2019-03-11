Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitsunday Brahmans export Rhyse Martin.
Whitsunday Brahmans export Rhyse Martin. CONTRIBUTED
Rugby League

Bulldogs set to overlook Martin

Gregor Mactaggart
by
11th Mar 2019 9:18 PM

WHITSUNDAY Brahmans export Rhyse Martin looks set to start the new NRL season in reserve grade.

Despite a breakout 2018 season where he played 14 first-grade appearances for Canterbury, reports from Sydney have Martin missing the Bulldogs opening round clash against New Zealand Warriors.

NRL.com reported earlier on Monday that Martin, who turned 26 on March 1, has been a casualty due to the presence of recruit Corey Hawawira-Naera in the team named by Dean Pay.

The former Panther, who can play in the second-row, prop and in the centres, provides versatility on the bench.

Martin experienced a remarkable 2018, becoming a breakout star for his reliable player and sensational goalkicking, where he slotted 36 conversions at an accuracy rate of 94.7 per cent.

But with the Bulldogs out of top eight contention in the NRL, he returned to Canterbury's reserve grade team where he captained the club to a premiership double in the NSW Cup and Intrust Super State Championships.

The team line-ups for Round 1 are announced on Tuesday.

canterbury nrl rhyse martin round 1 whitsunday brahmans
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Historic family farm up for grabs

    Historic family farm up for grabs

    Property It's the first property of its size in the Proserpine milling area to be opened up to the market.

    'Focus on our region': Contest heats up for Dawson seat

    'Focus on our region': Contest heats up for Dawson seat

    Politics Whitsunday funding promises prove contentious issue.

    Lagoon-side cafe to become more 'user friendly'

    Lagoon-side cafe to become more 'user friendly'

    Food & Entertainment New owners dish on plans for popular Airlie Beach cafe

    Sticky situation with ATM proves costly

    Sticky situation with ATM proves costly

    Crime Fine for damaging ATM.