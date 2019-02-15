Bullets and testosterone found

DRUGS AND EXPLOSIVES: A man was fined $1100 after bullets and testosterone were found in his house.

A MAN who had 200 bullets and a vial of testosterone in a safe at his house has been fined $1100.

Daniel Robert Benjamin Walker, 31, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to having no authority to possess explosives, possessing dangerous drugs and contravening a requirement of police to provide his personal particulars.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police from Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch found a total of 200 rounds of 22 calibre bullets in four boxes in a safe at Walker's Cannonvale home when they searched it at 5.15pm on January 19.

They also found a 10ml vial of testosterone in the safe.

Mr Beamish told the court Walker did not have authority to possess the bullets.

Walker told police at the time the testosterone was given to him by a friend about six months earlier and he had never used it, Mr Beamish said.

The court also heard on January 22 police directed Walker to go to the police station and have fingerprints and photographs taken within seven days, but he did not attend the station until February 5.

When asked why he did not attend on time, her told police he had been "very busy and was confused on the date”, Mr Beamish said.

Walker's solicitor Danny Yarrow told the court his client had found the bullets in his car and wanted to keep them safe, so he put them in his safe.

Mr Yarrow also told the court his client had declared both the ammunition and testosterone to the police and shown them where it was.

Walker was fined $600 for possessing the testosterone, $400 for the ammunition and $100 for not complying with the direction by police.

No convictions were recorded by the court on any of the charges.