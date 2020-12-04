Bullets secure NBA player as final import

Fresh off Will Magnay's departure to New Orleans, the Brisbane Bullets have secured their final import for the 2020/21 NBL season with the signing of recent NBA player Vic Law.

Law is coming off a 2019/20 season with the Orlando Magic and their G-League affiliate the Lakeland Magic.

The 24-year-old appeared in nine games for Orlando, which included a 10-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans in August in the NBA bubble.

The 200cm small forward made the 2020 All-NBA G-League Third Team after averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Lakeland.

Law played four seasons at college with the Northwestern Wildcats, averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and three assists per game in his senior season in 2018/19.

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis said the franchise conducted an extensive search for a second import, but Law's credentials and character were too impressive to ignore.

"When we went to our trusted network of scouts, as always, there were a plethora of names suggested, but one that seemed to consistently appear was Vic," Lemanis said.

"As a staff, the more we dug into Vic's skill set, the more confident we became that it complements the rest of the group nicely. The mix of skills in any team is important.

"The interview with Vic was outstanding. Our research had indicated that he is a fine young man with strong values, and the interview certainly confirmed that to be true.

"This is Vic's first international experience as a pro, so there will be the usual adaptation challenges that come with that, and we look forward, as a team, to helping him make that transition quickly and smoothly."

Law couldn't knock back the Bullets when they came calling even though he was in the NBA system.

"I'm really excited - I think this is a great opportunity for me and a great new experience and new adventure coming to Australia into the NBL and getting to face some really good competition," Law said.

Brisbane coach Andrej Lemanis says Vic Law will be a great fit for the Bullets. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"The opportunity from Brisbane came along, and it seemed like an opportunity we couldn't pass up.

"When Brisbane came and offered the deal it seemed like something we had to look into. After doing some research it seemed like the perfect fit for me."

Lemanis is disappointed to lose Magnay to the NBA, but he couldn't be prouder of his rise to the world's best league just four years after ex-Bullet Torrey Craig picked up a contract with the Denver Nuggets.

"Two players in four seasons getting NBA deals straight from the Bullets is an achievement the envy of clubs around the world and a tremendous reflection on our program," he said.

"Will Magnay signing an NBA deal was a great achievement not only for Will but us as a club.

"We're very proud of the program we have built here and the fact that athletes improve during their time with us.

"No doubt, our strong reputation in this space was influential in convincing Vic to play here this season."

Law joins Harry Froling, Matt Hodgson, Orlando Johnson, Anthony Drmic, Jason Cadee, Nathan Sobey, Tyrell Harrison, Tanner Krebs, Tamuri Wigness and Callum Dalton (development player) on the Bullets' roster for the 20/21 season.

Originally published as Bullets secure NBA player as final import