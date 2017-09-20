Bulls Masters tour in Prossie

BULL MASTERS: Former Australian cricketer Michael Kasprowicz showing off his right arm bowl.

CRICKET: The Queensland Bulls Masters visited the Whitsundays on Friday for a Twenty20 exhibition match against the Whitsunday Coast All-Stars which consisted of players from Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville areas.

The match was to lift spirits and provide some entertainment post Cyclone Debbie.

Although held on a Friday afternoon, there was a healthy number of spectators present to watch the game.

The Bulls Masters were led by managing director Jimmy Maher (former Queensland and Australian player) with former Australian players Alan Border, Ian Healy, Michael Kasprowicz and Nathan Haurtiz joining current and past Queensland players Ashley Noffke, Lee Carseldine, Chris Simpson, Ryan Broad and Nathan Reardon.

Australian, Queensland and Broncos Rugby League Legend Andrew Gee rounded out the Queensland Bulls Masters side.

Batting first, the Bulls posted a par score of 5/166 from their allotted 20 overs.

The opening partnership of 57 helped the Bulls off to a solid start. Ryan Broad (36), Jimmy Maher (24), Lee Carseldine (24), Nathan Reardon (44, including 2 sixes and 6 fours), Andrew Gee (23 not out), Chris Simpson (6) and Ian Healy (6 not out) all shared in the runs for the Bulls' side.

Wicket takers for the Whitsunday All-Stars included Shane Douglas (1/24), Morgan Czecholsky (1/29), Scott Milne (1/12) and Beven Querro (2/19).

The Whitsunday All-Stars were confident in chasing down an achievable total which could have blown out given the star-studded Bulls side.

After reaching 1/75 after nine overs, the Whitsunday All-Stars were well on target to chase down the total with relative ease.

Jonno Cutting (38, including 6 fours) and Danny Borgh (23, including 2 sixes and 2 fours) led the way for Whitsunday, with Bryce Fraser (13), Tom Watts (16), Brandon Mackie (7), Luke Jurgens (18) and Scotty Milne (19 not out) all assisting in the run chase.

However, it was not to be, with the experience of the Bulls side winning out in the end with Whitsundays finishing on 7/145 to give the Bulls victory by 21 runs.

Wicket takers for the Bulls included Nathan Hauritz (2/34), Chris Simpson (1/26), Jimmy Maher (2/19), Michael Kasprowicz (1/13) and Ashley Noffke (1/24).