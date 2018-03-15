Bullying behaviour slammed

DURING a week when schools in the region have celebrated their strong stance against bullying behaviour, an 18-year-old Cannonvale man has been slammed by a magistrate for his "bullying” text messages to a 15-year-old local girl.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on Monday to contravening a domestic violence protection order against the victim, a female high school student.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told the man sent 25pages of text messages to his young former girlfriend that were "jealous, possessive and offensive in nature” as he tried to establish whether the girl had slept with another man.

The messages had triggered the victim's anxiety.

Police prosecutor Hannah Beard read some of the texts to the court, which included various expletives, emotional manipulation and threats to "expose” the young girl to "everyone”.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the renderer was in the second year of his apprenticeship and a conviction would limit his employment options on the Whitsunday islands.

"He accepts he sent (the texts) and his early plea is an indication of his remorse and co-operation ... He was forthcoming with police.

"He only turned 18 last September, he was quite a young man himself during their relationship.

"He has cut ties with her and moved on effectively.”

Magistrate Simon Young, however, was far from impressed.

"I have heard all this before in a different context and I am very unimpressed with his continuation of this very concerning behaviour.”

The man, who's grandmother was in court to support him, was the respondent named in a domestic violence protection order made in Proserpine court on December 8.

"The texts and behaviour show a significant pattern of coercive control over a young girl who, by all accounts, suffers from some anxiety issues.

"This reflects possessive and controlling personality.

"There is no allegation of violence, but significant threats to a 15-year-old girl to 'expose her' is a form of online bullying which has recently caused a young girl to take her life.

"I accept for today's purposes a conviction would cause a disproportionate penalty on you for your employment.”

The man was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

The domestic violence protection order was varied for the next five years to include a no-contact condition as well as prohibiting the man from publishing comments, pictures or anything relating to the victim on the internet and social media.