Thieves send explicit selfies to fuming victim

Parramatta Park disability pensioner Ray Dannatt, 62, is furious after thieves robbed his house and took pictures on his mobile phone which is synched with his email. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A GROUP of bumbling property thieves have been caught on camera after the pictures they took on a Cairns man's stolen mobile phone were sent directly back to him.

Parramatta Park disability pensioner Ray Dannatt, 62, has been left fuming and penniless after offenders broke into his Grove St unit and stole his belongings as he slept on the couch.

He said police initially told him it would be almost impossible to catch the culprits, but that was before he logged on to check his email.

"All the pictures (they had taken) came flooding in because my gmail is synched to my (phone) account," he said.

Pictures sent to Parramatta Park man Ray Dannatt from his stolen mobile phone. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Dozens of pictures, some explicit, have landed in his inbox since the break-in in late February, with people's faces clearly visible. Some include groups drinking and partying, while another is of an allegedly stolen bicycle.

Mr Dannatt said he took the pictures to police who recognised some of those depicted, but he was yet to hear if any arrests had been made.

Police confirmed to the Cairns Post the case remained under investigation.

"It's just the audacity of (the offenders), they're not scared of authority," Mr Dannatt said.

"I'm no rocket scientist, but it seems like the system has failed.

"I just want my voice to make a difference."

The northern England native, who moved to Cairns a year ago, said he was robbed again this week, with the thieves taking the last of his money. He said he was now being forced to live on donated food packages.

"I've got maybe a dollar, that's it," he said.

The ongoing issues have also left him scared and he has struggled to sleep, while also having to spend several days in hospital with a serious arm laceration after he cut it with glass.

"I don't know what to do; I'm a prisoner in my own unit," he said.

"Where do I go and where do I get the money to go anywhere?"