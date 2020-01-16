Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Darmanin rides Mystic Journey to victory in the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.
Anthony Darmanin rides Mystic Journey to victory in the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.
Horses

Bump in the road for All-Star Journey

by Michael Manley
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

STAR Tasmanian mare Mystic Journey will miss several days of trackwork after suffering a soft tissue infection in the left front limb.

Her trainer Adam Trinder advised Racing Victoria Stewards on Wednesday of the injury.

Trinder said the four-year-old mare would undergo veterinary treatment and would miss a few days of trackwork.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Mystic Journey won the inaugural All-Star Mile and Trinder is aiming her for that race again. She is on the fourth line of betting at $14 with Ladbrokes.

Mystic Journey takes out the P.B. Lawrence Stakes last August.
Mystic Journey takes out the P.B. Lawrence Stakes last August.

Trinder told the stewards with voting for the All-Star Mile opening Thursday on the basis that everyone was fully informed.

Last month Trinder said the drop in trip to the world's richest mile suited Mystic Journey better despite gutsy efforts at 2000m in the spring, when fifth in both the Turnbull Stakes and Cox Plate.

More Stories

Show More
all-star mile horse racing horses mystic journey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Different team, same fight: Raiders ready for 2020

        premium_icon Different team, same fight: Raiders ready for 2020

        Rugby Union The 2019 champions may be without half of their premiership winning team, but they’re ready to fight for a win.

        True blue Australia Day with the family

        premium_icon True blue Australia Day with the family

        News It doesn’t get much more Aussie than the Hotel Metropole in Proserpine’s thong...

        Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

        premium_icon Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

        Crime Police threatened to use a taser on a man who ‘walked aggressively’ towards them.

        Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

        premium_icon Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

        Crime Police allege a vehicle was found with drug utensils and a lock pick when they...