Social media meltdown over thirsty fan
A GERMAN football fan sent social media into meltdown during Fortuna Dusseldorf's clash against Schalke after he was spotted carrying up to eight pints while simultaneously eating a bratwurst.
But despite having no hands spare, the individual managed to chomp down on his sausage at the same time â€" much to the delight of social media.
Wearing what looks to be a retro Red Star Belgrade jersey, the supporter showed that not all heroes wear capes.
A freelance reporter named Archie Rhind-Tutt pointed out the man with over 4000 Twitter followers retweeting and over 17000 likes.
My hero of the Bundesliga weekend - this Fortuna Düsseldorf fan. Carrying at least seven beers *and* a bratwurst. #ImpossibleIsNothing pic.twitter.com/xjCG2nHKxa— Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) October 7, 2018
Best Assist of the year!— Carlos J. Suarez (@CJSS_11) October 8, 2018
If ever there was an argument against Brexit. These are skilled people we’re abandoning!!— Rob Mills (@robmills27) October 8, 2018
My disappointment of the Bundesliga weekend - his friends... someone help the dude.. someone please..— EGOzbatur (@EGOzbatur) October 8, 2018
Sorry to ruin the illusion but they're Stack Cups. You can easily carry up to 6 in each hand, not as impressive as it seems but a fantastic invention by @StackCup 🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/wdOoF7QODO— Chris Fawcett (@c4set_) October 8, 2018
Even with handles, good show. As a bartender I'm accustomed to carrying, like, four to five pints of beer around. And am sometimes surprised some people get confused at three. Seven? Good on ya, good show.— RadHombre42069 (@IanmmmailComc1) October 8, 2018
Unfortunately for Fortuna, their disastrous start to the Bundesliga season shows no signs of improvement after they lost 2-0 against the Royal Blues.
Second half strikes from Weston McKennie and Guido Burgstaller condemned Friedhelm Funkel's side to a third consecutive league defeat.
They sit second bottom in the table, while Schalke climbed out of the relegation zone into 15th spot.