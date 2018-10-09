Menu
This Bundesliga fan is the hero we all need right now.
Social media meltdown over thirsty fan

by Jake Lambourne
9th Oct 2018 5:37 AM

A GERMAN football fan sent social media into meltdown during Fortuna Dusseldorf's clash against Schalke after he was spotted carrying up to eight pints while simultaneously eating a bratwurst.

But despite having no hands spare, the individual managed to chomp down on his sausage at the same time â€" much to the delight of social media.

Wearing what looks to be a retro Red Star Belgrade jersey, the supporter showed that not all heroes wear capes.

A freelance reporter named Archie Rhind-Tutt pointed out the man with over 4000 Twitter followers retweeting and over 17000 likes.

 

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately for Fortuna, their disastrous start to the Bundesliga season shows no signs of improvement after they lost 2-0 against the Royal Blues.

Second half strikes from Weston McKennie and Guido Burgstaller condemned Friedhelm Funkel's side to a third consecutive league defeat.

They sit second bottom in the table, while Schalke climbed out of the relegation zone into 15th spot.

