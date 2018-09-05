Menu
THANK YOU: Rob Bauer, some of his Citizens Who Care helpers and Senior Constable Natalia Timar with the group's donations.
Community

Bundy group goes the distance for drought-stricken farmers

Emma Reid
by
4th Sep 2018 3:43 PM

STRUGGLING farmers are just a little bit better off thanks to a kind gesture from Bundaberg group Citizens Who Care.

The Bundaberg organisation collected tins of food and fresh vegetables and travelled almost 1000km to support drought-stricken farmers.

Barcaldine police have sent a big thank-you to Rob Bauer and his team.

Senior Constable Natalie Timar congratulated the Bundy group on their efforts.

"Rob and his team were able to provide 15 food hampers that were given out to struggling farmers here in the Barcaldine area," Sen Const Timar said.

"Thank you again to all involved for supporting our farmers who support us."

Mr Bauer began Citizens Who Care in 2006 to raise awareness about breast cancer in women and men.

Since then the group has banded together to support a number of organisations.

