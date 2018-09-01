Menu
Login
Initial reports are the car was traveling at 80km/h on Blackbutt St
Initial reports are the car was traveling at 80km/h on Blackbutt St Matthew Deans
News

Man hospitalised after 'falling' from moving car

Sarah Steger
by
1st Sep 2018 8:45 AM

A MAN has been rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after he "fell" from a moving car on Moore Park Rd.

Queensland Police Service responded to reports of a crash at Gooburrum about 2.30am this morning.

"Once we got there there was a man being put into an ambulance," a QPS spokeswoman told the NewsMail.

"It was reported to us he'd fallen from a moving vehicle ... it was on grass we believe.

"We are unsure at this point whether he fell or jumped from the car."

Initial reports are the car was traveling about 80km/h from Moore Park Rd on Blackbutt St.

The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

However, authorities were unable to confirm the extent or seriousness of his condition.

It is understood he may be suffering from a head injury.

Police are currently speaking to a 30-year-old woman, who they believe was the driver of the car.

Investigations are under way.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services have been contacted for an update on the patient's condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

breaking news crash gooburrum paramedics police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners