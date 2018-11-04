Menu
Login
A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit
A CCTV image of the Bunnings Bandit
Crime

Bunnings Bandit’s hardware of choice

4th Nov 2018 7:04 AM

A SERIAL lawnmower thief has been caught on camera after targeting Bunnings hardware stores north of Brisbane, leaving authorities shaking their heads.

Dubbed the "Bunnings Bandit" the man, sporting an impressive mullet, is spotted on CCTV casually wheeling a lawnmower out of the shop on a trolley without paying.

 

CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit
CCTV still of the Bunnings Bandit

 

 

A glimpse of the face of the person of interest
A glimpse of the face of the person of interest

 

 

Police say the man has targeted stores at least six times across Rothwell, North Lakes, Morayfield and Carseldine in the past month, stealing Honda mowers worth over $1000 each.

A spokesman said police suspect the mowers have been resold through "buy swap sell" pages, and are hoping members of the public may recognise the man involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

The man has a distinctive tattoo on his calf.
The man has a distinctive tattoo on his calf.

Related Items

bunnings crime editors picks

Top Stories

    Drink driver was also speeding

    Drink driver was also speeding

    News Proserpine man fined $600 after he was caught speeding and drink driving.

    Security guard punched

    Security guard punched

    News Suspended prison sentence for punching security guard

    Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

    Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

    News Drugs seized from Cannonvale residence

    Jail for breach of order

    Jail for breach of order

    News A man was jailed for three months

    Local Partners