Bunnings trend taking over store aisles

Dogs are our new weapon against COVID-19

While most people love sharing their latest DIY projects from the hardware retailer, a new Bunnings trend has been taking over social media lately - puppy photos.

The hardware store welcomes our furry friends when we're shopping but its policy dictates dogs must be on a lead and muzzled, carried or in a trolley.

As a result, snap-happy shoppers have begun sharing photos of their dogs cruising the Bunnings aisles in trolleys.

Now the #Bunnings hashtag - which was once dedicated to showing off your home reno project - has been overrun with adorable photos of doggos in trolleys, spawning a new trend.

First time taking Lola to Bunnings. Didn’t realise I had to keep her in a trolley the whole time 😅 pic.twitter.com/D9PemOIhHh — Jordan Simonovski (@_jsimonovski) November 8, 2020

i’ll take a pic of my dogs walking when they get back, but for now have a pic of them in a trolley at bunnings pic.twitter.com/Td0AXIDdGZ — alaska (@skeproses) September 26, 2020

If you’re feeling tense about the election, here’s a photo of my dog Peponi’s recent first ever visit to Bunnings to make you feel better. pic.twitter.com/DjiR7CMMkJ — Dr Effie Karageorgos (@eleaud) November 4, 2020

Some think the photos are adorable while others have questioned if it's safe for pets to be in trolleys at all.

"That's so cute!" wrote one user commenting on a pet snap, while another added that his dog "doesn't like the trolley very much".

"Bunnings dogs are the best," commented another.

Some wholesome Zelda at Bunnings content for all of you l. pic.twitter.com/zBw3d6wU0U — Frottagecore (@juliadactyl) January 10, 2020

Officially a Bunnings dog now! Getting lots of attention from everyone and LOVING it. pic.twitter.com/fdD3xt0atW — Petra Starke 🌟🗝 (@petstarr) November 8, 2020

Coda and Bach come with me to Bunnings. Coda doesn’t like the trolley very much. pic.twitter.com/4Ls6z0s1rQ — Alex Siegers (@asiegersmusic) August 26, 2020

The cute snaps come after Bunnings copped some serious backlash over its pet policy last year, when a Perth woman ran into trouble trying to enter the store with her unmuzzled dog.

At the time, Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole told news.com.au the organisation updated its rules to suit its many tradies.

"Tradies have always brought their dogs in the back of utes and trucks into our stores and in 2015, we updated our conditions of entry to allow dogs into our entire store," Ms Poole said.

"We understand that there are many differing views on this and after receiving a lot of feedback from customers and our team, we have really tried to use common sense to implement a balanced approach."

In @Bunnings at Goulburn. Despite having taken our King Charles Spaniels into this store literally dozens of times in the past, today we are told we couldn't enter unless they are muzzled. I mean look at them! So we have to have them in an uncomfortable trolley#BunningsHateDogs pic.twitter.com/0Zo07ElxqZ — 💧🌾📄Ian (@Saints_Dragons) November 5, 2020

People who are like "wHy WOuLd YoU taKe yOuR dOg To BunNiNGs?" are not my kind of people. — Stacey (@_Stacey_Lee_) November 14, 2020

Ms Poole said dogs were welcome in the store if they were friendly, under control and either secured safely in a vehicle, on a lead and wearing a muzzle or being carried.

"While this is used as a guide, each store uses its discretion and always tries to do what's best for our customers. We encourage customers to speak to their local stores if they have any questions," she said.



