Burdekin MP's state election warning for Labor

SHADOW Mines Minister Dale Last says there has been a clear swing away from Queensland Labor in the state's regional and rural seats with less than 18 months to go until the 2020 state election.

His comments came after a succession of Labor politicians made stops in Mackay this week - including both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad - who were here to spruik budget spending in the region, as well as Education Minister Grace Grace and Senator Anthony Chisholm.

Mr Chisholm's stop in Mackay on Wednesday came as part of a regional Queensland "listening tour”, with the senator also having visited Townsville, Ayr, Bowen and Proserpine.

But Mr Last said north Queenslanders were skeptical of Labor's "all for the regions” message.

"The government was caught out on the Adani project and that was a major factor at the recent federal election,” he said.

"(The Coalition) still has got a lot of work to do, but there's no doubt the pendulum has swung (away from Labor) in recent weeks, particularly off the back of the federal election.

"We're going to continue to roll up our sleeves and work every day to sell our message that we are a viable alternative government and we have the best interests of the regions at heart.”

While in Mackay this week, Ms Trad brushed off the Burdekin MP's comments when asked whether she was worried the fallout from the federal election would impact Labor's chances at the state election.

"I think we're doing the job Queenslanders want us to do, which is not to be in William Street or George Street the whole time, but to be out and about understanding what's happening in regional communities,” she said.

Mr Last said the Coalition would overhaul the approvals process for mining projects if it won next year's state election, describing Adani's nine-year wait to get its Carmichael Mine across the line as "atrocious”.

"We still need to tick all the boxes, all the environmental approvals and all those types of things still need to be signed off, but the process needs to be much more efficient,” he said.

"I think Minister (Leeanne) Enoch's comments in recent days just highlight how divided this government is in Queensland and more crucially, how opposed she is to (Adani's) project.

"We're committed to opening up the Galilee Basin for those other big mines to go ahead.”