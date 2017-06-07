Burdekin tilt is a 'huge advantage'

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Cr Mike Brunker is not concerned about disruption to his council role.

WITH state electorate boundaries finalised and a Queensland election imminent, it is "business as usual” Mike Brunker who has been officially endorsed to run for the seat of Burdekin.

The seat of Burdekin has retained its name, despite a proposal indicating it could have been renamed McMaster.

Cr Brunker said regardless of whether he won against LNP incumbent Dale Last or One Nation candidate Sam Cox, minimal disruption would be caused to his current council role representing Bowen.

"There will always be someone there to stick their hand up,” he said.

"I think (council) can see the advantage if I win to be able to work with a state member that is a fellow councillor, it would be a huge advantage for the council.”

Cr Brunker said his mining background would be an asset in terms of helping small communities within the electorate such as Collinsville.