Bureau issues tropical Cyclone Watch

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast track map for ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen issued on Monday afternoon

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Tropical Cyclone Watch for parts of the eastern Top End of the Northern Territory.

The watch area includes communities between Cape Shield in the Northern Territory to Burketown in Queensland, and Groote Eylandt and Mornington Island.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen continues moving across Cape York Peninsula and is expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone on Wednesday.

The Bureau says ex-tropical Cyclone Owen is moving westwards across the Cape York Peninsula and is expected to enter the eastern Gulf of Carpentaria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The ex-cyclone is expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone on Wednesday over the southern Gulf of Carpentaria.

During Wednesday or Thursday, the tropical cyclone is expected to slowly turn towards the southeast and may reach category 3 intensity if conditions remain favourable.

Gales are not expected in coastal areas within the next 24 hours, however gales could develop later, the Bureau said.

Heavy rainfall may develop about the eastern Top End south of Cape Shield later on Wednesday if the system takes a more westerly path.

The Territory Controller has advised communities between Cape Shield and the NT/Queensland border, including Groote Eylandt to:

■ PREPARE your home, yard and family for a cyclone, finalise your emergency kit;

■ DECIDE NOW where you will shelter, at home, with friends or family, or a public shelter;

■ IF YOU plan to leave the area, leave while it is safe to do so.