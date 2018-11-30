Bureau keeping eye on low

Low-pressure system east-southeast of Papua New Guinea could develop into the first cyclone of the season.

A LOW-PRESSURE system developing off the Queensland coast could result in the first cyclone of the season.

The Bureau of Meteorology told the Whitsunday Times they were monitoring the low, currently located east-southeast of Papua New Guinea.

According to the BoM website, at 2.30pm Friday, the tropical low is forecast to move southwest into the Coral Sea and develop further over the next three days.

It's set to enter the Australian region on Sunday, but is expected to stay well offshore of the Queensland Coast in the northern Coral Sea.

BoM meteorologist Janine Yuasa said there was still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the movement of the system, but at present it wasn't "anything worth panicking about.”

"Be alert, not alarmed, and keep an eye on our outlooks for the coming days,” she said.

"This is a timely reminder for people to have their tropical cyclone plans up ready, and to revise them if necessary.”

January through to March is considered peak season for cyclones, but Ms Yuasa said it wasn't unheard of to see a tropical cyclone in early December.

Ms Yuasa said many factors influence the development of a tropical cyclone, but the weaker the system is, the more uncertain the predications are.

In more weather news, storms unrelated to the cyclone are expected throughout the Whitsundays late next week, offering some relief from the heatwave which has struck the region this week.

"There is a trough system coming over from the west, and it should reach the Whitsundays by Wednesday or Thursday, but a lot of things can change between now and then.” Ms Yuasa said.