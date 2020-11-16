Burgess said ’I’m going to get you’: court

Sam Burgess unleashed a string of verbal abuse at his former father in-law including allegedly telling him "I'm going to get you", a court has heard.

The former NRL star is appearing in Moss Vale Local Court where he is defending accusations that he abused Mitchell Hooke at his Southern Highlands property.

Mr Burgess, 31, has pleaded not guilty to one count of intimidation, and a back-up charge of common assault, relating to an alleged verbal altercation on October 19, 2019.

He also had an apprehended violence order taken out against him.

The former NRL star was accompanied to court by his mother Julie.

Ex wife Phoebe Burgess arrives at court on the first day of the hearing. Picture: John Grainger

Mr Burgess, who was accompanied to court by his mother Julie, has denied the allegation.

He has agreed that an argument took place but he denies that he made any threats against Mr Hooke, who is the father of his ex-wife Phoebe Burgess.

CCTV from the Royal Hotel at Bowral played to the court showed Mr Burgess consuming four beers in a nearly one-and-a-half hour period prior to the alleged incident.

It also showed Mr Burgess interacting with pub patrons, stopping and smiling for photos including at one point posing for a picture with a baby.

The court heard that the argument took place after Mr Burgess was meant to have a two-hour visit to Mr Hooke's Glenquarry property.

Ex-wife Phoebe Burgess gave evidence during the first day of the hearing. Picture: John Grainger

Ms Burgess told the court that she was not present during Mr Burgess' visit and was meant to arrive after he left at 4pm.

She said that she received a phone call from her father just prior to her return, during which Mr Hooke was in a distressed state.

Ms Burgess told the court that when she arrived at the property, he told her that Mr Burgess had unleashed a verbal tirade at him.

"I'd never seen my father quite like that, he was wobbly on his feet," Ms Burgess told the court.

"He kept saying 'it's okay, it's okay, he just went at me'."

Sam Burgess denies all allegations against him. Picture: John Grainger

She said that she had been told by Mr Hooke that Mr Burgess "went off" and began "storming around the house".

Ms Burgess claims that her father told her that Mr Burgess continued his string of abuse as he was leaving including "I'm going to get you" and "Everyone who knows you hates you".

The court also heard that Ms Burgess phoned two lawyers prior to making a complaint to police.

After taking her phone call from her dad, she called her lawyer Carly Middleton.

And after discussing the issue with her father, she also phoned Brisbane-based barrister Sydney Williams QC.

Sam Burgess outside Moss Vale Court on the first day of the hearing. Picture: John Grainger

Under cross examination from Mr Burgess' barrister Phillip Boulten QC, Ms Burgess denied she was motivated to call police following her conversations with lawyers.

"He knew what we had been through and I was speaking to a friend," Ms Burgess said of Mr Williams.

Phoebe Burgess phoned two lawyers prior to making a complaint with police, the court heard. Picture: John Grainger

The hearing before Magistrate Robert Rabbidge continues.

Originally published as Burgess said 'I'm going to get you': court