Burglar crashes getaway buggy after foiled golf club break

A burglar who was disturbed trying to break into Mackay Golf Club tried to flee in a buggy before crashing it into a sand bank.

Police released footage of the bumbling thief who appears to have gone to the grounds off Mackay Bucasia Rd unprepared for the break about 12.30am Saturday.

CCTV footage shows the burglar, wearing a light coloured top and shorts, pick up a cloth or towel and try three times to wrap it around their face as a disguise.

But the burglar's black gloves, and the size of the towel, appear to have hampered the efforts and it was thrown on the ground.

Police are investigating the break and enter of the Mackay Golf Club about 12.30am on Saturday, January 16. Picture: QPS

The man then forced entry into a shed office before entering another shed, police said.

It was at that point the man was disturbed and he fled in a golf buggy that he eventually crashed into a sand bank.

Mackay police Senior Constable Steve Smith said the man then left the area on foot.

"Police were contacted and despite extensive efforts over a two hour period, the unknown person was not located," Sen-Constable Smith said.

"Police believe the person in the video above can assist police with this investigation."