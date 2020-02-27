‘Burn her’: Unseen texts expose threats

Previously unseen texts between Johnny Depp and a friend regarding his ex-wife Amber Heard have been read out in court. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

WARNING: Graphic

Raging Johnny Depp texted that he would "burn" and "drown" ex-wife Amber Heard, then "f**k her burnt corpse" during their volatile relationship, a court has heard.

Previously unseen 2013 messages alleged to have been sent by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star to actor friend Paul Bettany were read out in London's High Court on Wednesday.

Depp, who attended the hearing, was in the room as his texts to Bettany were read aloud.

He allegedly wrote on November 6, 2013, "Let's burn Amber," the court heard.

The court was told he allegedly texted Bettany again that day to say, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead."

Johnny Depp is seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice on February 26, 2020 in London. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The court also heard further texts allegedly sent by Depp to Bettany in May 2014, which read: "I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling … Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday … Ugly, mate.

"No food for days … powders … half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane and what do you get..???

"An angry, aggro Injun in a f**kin' blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f**k who got near … I'm done.

"I am admittedly too f**ked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love … For little reason, as well I'm too old to be that guy But, pills are fine!!!"

Heard and Depp in 2016. Picture: Alison Buck/Getty Images

Depp is in court in London for a preliminary hearing in his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun over an article that alleged Depp had been abusive to Heard.

Depp's lawyer David Sherborne said the case would feature "diametrically opposed" versions of events from Depp and Heard.

"One person, one side, is lying, and one is not," Mr Sherborne said. "Obviously, we say that it is Ms Heard (who is lying), Mr Depp is 100 per cent clear about that."

Mr Sherborne claimed that Heard was not a victim but the "aggressor" in the couple's relationship, which ended in May 2016. Depp and Heard divorced in 2017.

The full hearing is due to start on March 23. Depp is also suing Heard for libel in the United States.

Adam Wolanski QC, representing The Sun, told the London court the May 2014 text to Bettany appeared to refer to an alleged "altercation" with Heard on a plane.

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany in a scene from the movie Mortdecai. Picture: Roadshow Films

Mr Wolanski said Depp is accused of "screaming obscenities" on the flight as he slapped Heard in the face, kicked her in the back and threw a boot at her, before allegedly "passing out" in the plane toilet. Depp denies he was drunk and abusive during the flight.

The texts were revealed in court after previous lawyers for Depp had accidentally shared 70,000 messages from and to the actor with the newspaper's legal team - by mistake.

"These texts go to the very heart of the case. They are really very important and set out the claimant's thinking in respect of a number of different incidents and his recollection," Mr Wolanski said.

Page Six has learned these texts have not been shared with Heard's legal team in the US during the discovery process for their upcoming defamation trial.

Depp is suing Heard for $US50 million ($A76 million) in Northern Virginia, claiming he was defamed in an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in which she called for better support for domestic violence victims like herself, but without naming Depp in the piece.

