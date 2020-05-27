Menu
REST IN PEACE: One of the founding members of Eidsvold Siltstone, Bradley Morrison, will be remembered for his charismatic, and colourful character. Picture: Contributed
Brad remembered as a ‘colourful character’

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
A FOUNDING member of a North Burnett sandstone company has been remembered for his charismatic and colourful character.

Bradley Morrison, better known as Brad, passed away on Easter Monday this year, aged 57.

Mr Morrison was a founding worker and inspiration behind Eidsvold Siltstone, teaming up with director Michael Whittie 20 years ago.

"Brad was a talented, charismatic, and colourful character, remembered by most people he met," Mr Whittie said.

"He always had a yarn to spin, and a unique sense of humour that struck to the very core."

Mr Morrison was born in Townsville in 1962, one of seven children, and a twin to brother Mick.

 

Bradley Morrison with his two sons, Cameron and Mitchell. Picture: Contributed
Bradley Morrison with his two sons, Cameron and Mitchell. Picture: Contributed

He was the son of a Queensland Police Service officer at Charters Towers, with the family moving to Gympie.

After finishing school he worked in the mining industry around the historic Black Snake and Kilkivan Gold Diggings.

He also worked at the now abandoned Ban Ban Springs Gold mine in general maintenance and machinery operation.

Hound homeward bound after a 270km wander

Heartwarming Burnett School video goes viral

Frontline hero's fight against pandemic

"He led an adventurous life for his times, driving one of the original GT Falcons up through the heart of the country and getting caught up in wild escapades around Darwin," Mr Whittie said.

"He returned to Gympie and was eventually drawn to the Eidsvold Siltstone Project, soon after the discovery of the resource at Lochaber Creek in the year 2000."

Mr Whittie and Mr Morrison made a formidable team, and with the help of present shareholders, they were able to construct their manufacturing plant in Eidsvold.

"Brad's unique stone furniture skills combined with his humorous likeable character will leave a lasting memory," Mr Whittie said.

Brad is survived by two sons Cameron and Mitchell, and two grandchildren Ziggy and Noah.

