WINNER: A South Burnett man says he's heading to work today for the very last time after scoring division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.
RETIRING EARLY: South Burnett man wins Div 1 Lotto

Madeline Grace
3rd Feb 2020 12:48 PM | Updated: 4th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A SOUTH Burnett man says he's heading to work today for the very last time after scoring division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The local man held one of the six division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw, taking home a prize of $692,782.72.

Confirming his win with a Golden Casket official the winning man revealed he was still in shock after making the discovery yesterday.

"Thank you so much," he said.

"It just seems so surreal at the moment!

"I went into the newsagency yesterday to check my ticket.

"It was amazing. I just about collapsed!

"I was lost for words. I was completely speechless.

"I slept with my ticket under my pillow last night! I just can't get over it.

"I'm still in shock!"

When asked how he planned to enjoy his life-changing prize, the winner said it was time to finally relax.

"I'm actually on my way to work, can you believe that?" he laughed.

"But this will be the last time! I'm retiring immediately!

"I've worked hard all my life so I've earnt this.

"I'll spend my spare time going to the beach and just doing the things I'm really passionate about.

"It's a dream come true!"

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Blackbutt News.

Blackbutt News owner Debra Palmer said she couldn't be happier for her winner.

"This is the second time we've sold a division one winning entry," she said.

"The last time was about seven years ago so it's great to do it again.

"It's great to see this prize go to such a deserving and lovely man.

"We are so happy for him and are sure he will really enjoy his prize!"

lotto
South Burnett

