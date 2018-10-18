Burnett man charged with raping employee

A 48-YEAR-OLD Mondure man has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of deceptive recruitment this morning.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group and Sex Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force, have arrested the man as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman near Murgon last year.

The alleged victim, a 23-year-old foreign English National was in Australia on a working holiday visa and travelled to a Mondure property in January 2017.

Police will allege the 48-year-old man sexually assaulted the woman on a number of occasions while she was working on the rural property.

This morning, investigators from Sex Crimes Unit and police from Kingaroy and Murgon executed a search warrant at Mondure and arrested the 48-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of deceptive recruitment.

The man is expected to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court later today or tomorrow.

Police are appealing for any person with knowledge of similar offences to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.