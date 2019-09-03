Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in tragic highway incident

Alex Treacy
by
3rd Sep 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after he was hit by a car crossing the Cunningham Highway near Ipswich overnight.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the fatal traffic incident at Purga.

Preliminary inquiries indicate about 6.15pm Monday night a man was crossing the Cunningham Highway near Middle Rd when he has been hit by a sedan travelling north bound.

The 38-year-old Mundubbera man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was not physically injured in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

cunningham hwy editors picks fatal crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    premium_icon Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    News It was a very important day for Jess Davie - she was meeting her boyfriend's parents for the very first time. It turned to tragedy within a matter of minutes.

    Man knocked unconscious with one punch in pub

    premium_icon Man knocked unconscious with one punch in pub

    Crime Man "looking out for his mate” in one-punch attack.

    Shuttle bus driver caught driving without a licence

    premium_icon Shuttle bus driver caught driving without a licence

    Crime Driver gave police a false name to avoid detection.

    Unlikely theft in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Unlikely theft in the Whitsundays

    Crime There has been an unlikely theft in the Whitsundays this morning