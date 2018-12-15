Burnouts shred two car tyres

GUILTY: A man was fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court for wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

A MAN who shredded two tyres while doing burnouts in Proserpine has been fined $600.

Dylan Anthony Dean, 33, of Cannonvale, was found guilty in his absence in Proserpine Magistrates Court of a charge of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Dean did a 30m burnout on Renwick Rd, before doing a smaller one on Anzac Rd.

He then continued on to Hinschen St where he did a large burnout and his tyre blew, Mr Beamish said.

Dean took his car to a tyre retailer to have two shredded tyres replaced, Mr Beamish said.

The court was told police went to a Proserpine house and found the vehicle under a tarp.

Dean told police at the time he had not driven the vehicle for three weeks, and he got the tyres changed "just because they were worn out”, Mr Beamish said. However Mr Beamish said Dean was "inconsistent with his answers” to police at the time. In handing down the fine, Magistrate Simon Young said the burnout was not a one-off event.

"This is more serious than the standard type of burnout because it's repeated behaviour.”