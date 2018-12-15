Menu
Login
GUILTY: A man was fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court for wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.
GUILTY: A man was fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court for wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. Peter Carruthers
News

Burnouts shred two car tyres

by Monique Preston
15th Dec 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN who shredded two tyres while doing burnouts in Proserpine has been fined $600.

Dylan Anthony Dean, 33, of Cannonvale, was found guilty in his absence in Proserpine Magistrates Court of a charge of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Dean did a 30m burnout on Renwick Rd, before doing a smaller one on Anzac Rd.

He then continued on to Hinschen St where he did a large burnout and his tyre blew, Mr Beamish said.

Dean took his car to a tyre retailer to have two shredded tyres replaced, Mr Beamish said.

The court was told police went to a Proserpine house and found the vehicle under a tarp.

Dean told police at the time he had not driven the vehicle for three weeks, and he got the tyres changed "just because they were worn out”, Mr Beamish said. However Mr Beamish said Dean was "inconsistent with his answers” to police at the time. In handing down the fine, Magistrate Simon Young said the burnout was not a one-off event.

"This is more serious than the standard type of burnout because it's repeated behaviour.”

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Owen now a Tropical Low

    Owen now a Tropical Low

    News Tropical Cyclone Owen has weakened to a Tropical Low as it tracks southeast.

    More than twice legal limit

    More than twice legal limit

    News Driver caught more than twice the legal alcohol limit

    Dinghy found at Abell Point Marina

    Dinghy found at Abell Point Marina

    News Dinghy found at Abell Point Marina

    Airport could close if water covers roads

    Airport could close if water covers roads

    News Whitsunday Coast Airport could close if water covers roads.

    Local Partners