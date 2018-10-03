Burnups back-to-back awards joy

HISTORY repeated for Burnups recently when the renowned local business collected back-to-back Furniture Court's Top Shop Awards.

Owners Clive and Jennifer Burnup were presented with the premier gong during a glittering awards night staged at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

It is the third time Burnups has climbed to the top of the Furniture Court mountain, having also been crowned as retailer of the year in 2011-12.

Mr Burnup was delighted with the recognition.

"I'm very proud that we've won the award for the second year in a row,” he said.

"It is the culmination of a really good team effort, all the staff play their part, from the top through to the salespeople, the people who deliver the furniture, unpack the trucks and the office staff.

"Thanks also to our loyal, local customers for their support.”

Mr Burnup said the award was judged on four key categories.

"One is marketing ability, two is store presentation, three is the growth of turnover and four is prompt payment of suppliers,” he said.

The Burnup name is synonymous in the Whitsundays with the dynasty stretching back to 1950.

More than six decades on, family remains at the heart of the business.

This is highlighted by Mr and Mrs Burnup's daughter, Isabella, the third generation to work in the business.

"My mum Lilian and dad John (Burnup) started the business in Bowen,” he said.

"It has grown through the years and now we have 14 employees, eight based in Airlie Beach and six in Bowen.

"Our staff play a vitally important role in the success we have had.”

Mr Burnup is closing in on nearly half a century in the furniture business, although his decision to head in that direction instead of fully exploring his musical talents.

"I was a Rock and Roll musician there for a while, I played the lead guitar,” he said.

He added the retail environment has changed dramatically throughout the years, especially with the advent of online, but said the partnership with Furniture Court had been a fruitful one for Burnups.

"There are 35 Furniture Court stores, predominantly in Queensland and NSW,” he said.

"We are a buying group, so there is that entrepreneurial freedom for individual stores within the collective.

"I've seen the demise of a few groups, but Furniture Court has held its own.”