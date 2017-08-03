Burnups stores are 'top shops'

TOP SHOP: Clive and Jenni Burnup with Jamie Morrissey, Jodie Hoffman, Alyx Traviani and Peter Hellyer.

THE Whitsundays Burnups Furniture Court has been recognised across the East Australian coast, winning the group's prestigious 'Top Shop' award at a presentation evening on the Gold Coast.

Owner Clive Burnup said he was honoured to be chosen for the award from a field of 35 entrants from around regional Queensland and NSW, and he was proud of his hard-working staff in the business's Bowen and Cannonvale stores.

Mr Burnup said the family business, which he runs with his wife Jenni, also received the platinum award which was based on sales.

He said his father John Burnup opened the store 67 years ago, and he and his family used to live upstairs from the Bowen shop.

"We're going strong and hopefully we'll be going for another 67 years,” he said.

The 'Top Shop' award is based on selected performance criteria including growth in sales, standard of accounts keeping, and a well-presented store.

"It's like a man of the match award,” Mr Burnup said.

"We're part of a buying group, but we're not told how to operate our business.

"We've got the entrepreneurial freedom to run (it) how we would like.”

Mr Burnup said his Furniture Court stores strived to offer excellent customer service and products that were a little different to the other shops.

"We go out of our way to do that,” he said.

Mr Burnup employs 14 full-time staff across the two stores and said he was very grateful to his regular local support base.

"Without that local support, we wouldn't be able to run a business or win awards,” he said.

Mr Burnup also paid tribute to his "awesome” staff, especially Dale Bidgood, the manager of the store in Bowen.

"They've really gone the extra mile this year, particularly after the cyclone,” he said.