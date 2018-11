A water main has burst on the corner of Waterson Way and Golden Orchid Drive in Airlie Beach this afternoon.

A WATER main has burst and is spilling water at the corner of Waterson Way and Golden Orchid Drive in Airlie Beach this afternoon.

Police are in attendance at the scene along with council employees.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area.