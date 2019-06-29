Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
Bus bursts into flames on the Bruce Highway

Aden Stokes
by
29th Jun 2019 9:55 AM
EMERGENCY services raced to reports of a bus that had burst into flames earlier this morning.

About 3.40am, paramedics were called to a bus fire, reportedly a McCafferty's bus, on the Bruce Highway, near Calliope.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the bus was fully engulfed in flames.

There were 16 passengers onboard, but all had safely removed themselves from the bus and no treatment was required.

Paramedics stood by at the incident to support Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire was extinguished by about 6am.

