Bus stop fix finished

TOP IT OFF: Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford with the completed bus shelter next to the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Island Dr.

AFTER months of debate over the bus stop on Island Drive, a permanent structure has now been installed.

Following the Whitsunday Shopping Centre fire last year, the lack of a shelter became a topic of discussion in the community.

Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford stepped in over the complaints and a temporary shelter was installed. However on Friday, a bigger, permanent shelter erected by Whitsunday Regional Council took its place.

Saying she was "sorry” it took so long, Cr Clifford put the delay down to specifications for the shelter.

"Because of the narrowness of pavement and few other issues we had to have it specially built,” she said.

"The boys in the engineering department have done a great job today.

"Due to the constraints of the site, we couldn't just pop one on.

"It can't be any bigger because it can't be any wider when buses come in (but) I hope everyone is happy with it and enjoys it as much as one can enjoy a bus shelter.”