A bushfire seven kilometres south of Bowen has closed one lane of traffic on the Bruce Highway.
A bushfire seven kilometres south of Bowen has closed one lane of traffic on the Bruce Highway. Monique Preston
Bushfire closes one lane of Bruce Highway

Monique Preston
Jordan Gilliland
by
10th Sep 2019 3:27 PM
THERE is currently a grass fire blocking one lane of the Bruce highway south of Bowen .

The fire is approximately one kilometre south of the Big Mango Information Centre, with smoke blocking traffic.

The fire began at approximately 12pm and it is believed to cover a number of acres.

Two Bowen Queensland Fire and Emergency fire trucks are on scene with Police directing traffic to allow one lane of traffic through at a time.

Bowen QFES firefighter, Mads Larsen, said that the fire was currently contained.

Mr Larsen said at this stage they were unsure of the cause of the fire, however natural containment lines had helped contain the blaze.

The fire at this stage has not jumped the Bruce Highway.

This is the third fire in as many days that Bowen QFES has been called to.
 

