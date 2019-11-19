Bushfire currently burning in Collinsville

Fire crews are currently attending to a fire at Collinsville.

Jonno Colfs

A BUSHFIRE is currently burning near 30 Miller Street, in the vicinity of Garrick Street, Collinsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said there were currently five crews attending the blaze, which was called in at about 1.35pm.

The spokesman said there were structures in the area however firefighters were working to maintain they remained safe.

The fire is currently at the notification level with residents told to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

