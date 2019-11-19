Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are currently attending to a fire at Collinsville.
Fire crews are currently attending to a fire at Collinsville. Jonno Colfs
Breaking

Bushfire currently burning in Collinsville

Jordan Gilliland
by
19th Nov 2019 3:42 PM

A BUSHFIRE is currently burning near 30 Miller Street, in the vicinity of Garrick Street, Collinsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said there were currently five crews attending the blaze, which was called in at about 1.35pm.

The spokesman said there were structures in the area however firefighters were working to maintain they remained safe.

The fire is currently at the notification level with residents told to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
 

bushfire collinsville bushfire whitsunday bushfire
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of exposing himself, breaking into accommodation

        premium_icon Man accused of exposing himself, breaking into accommodation

        Crime Toolie charged after string of alleged offences in Airlie Beach.

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:42 PM
        Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

        premium_icon Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

        Crime Police say thieves are prepared to climb large heights to gain entry

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:35 PM
        Bowen team successfully complete their charity rally dream

        premium_icon Bowen team successfully complete their charity rally dream

        Local Faces The pair blew their original fundraising goal out of the water

        Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

        premium_icon Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

        Crime Concerning circumstances behind crash revealed in court