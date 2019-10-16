Menu
Multiple fire crews are on scene at a blaze, burning near Caping Rd and Holcombe Rd in Andromache. Alistair Brightman
BUSHFIRE: Multiple crews on scene near Proserpine

Georgia Simpson
by
16th Oct 2019 12:37 PM

MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a blaze burning near Caping Rd and Holcombe Rd in Andromache.

The fire broke out today, with Queensland Fire and Emergency services reporting the fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fireys are working hard to contain the blaze, with reports there is smoke haze in the area.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, to keep medications on hand.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to phone 000 immediately.

