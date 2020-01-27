Bushfire raffle raises thousands for ravaged sister city

Member for Burdekin Dale Last, Janet Lobegeier and Shandell Buckley at the at the Collinsville Bushfire Raffle held at the Pit Pony Tavern.

Member for Burdekin Dale Last, Janet Lobegeier and Shandell Buckley at the at the Collinsville Bushfire Raffle held at the Pit Pony Tavern.

THE generosity of the Collinsville community has been highlighted over the weekend with over $17,000 from a massive fundraiser raffle being donated to bushfire victims.

"When I ask for help and fundraising, Collinsville really gives me it's all," said an organiser of the raffle, Janet Lobegeier, and she wasn't kidding with over 90 prizes kindly donated from businesses and individuals from around the region.

With prizes as large as Milwaukee branded toolkits, chainsaws, bar fridges and 55 inch televisions, there was no shortage of great offerings, with the Pit Pony Tavern packed for the draw on Saturday night.

Gus Winton, who won the Milwaukee tool kit donated by Gordon's Welding Services, represented by Sheryl Gordon at the Collinsville Bushfire Raffle held at the Pit Pony Tavern.

However the fundraiser meant more to the community than just the raffle winnings, with a sister city to directly benefit from the fundraising efforts.

Collinsville's chosen sister city, Malua Bay, on the south coast of New South Wales, was ravaged by the bushfire crisis.

Located four hours south of Sydney, shocking images of residents finding sanctuary on the beaches of the town made headline news across the world.

The money raised will now be turned into vouchers which will be purchased from local businesses and go directly to residents in need.

Bushfire arrives into the township of Malua Bay NSW, just south of Batemans Bay. NYE locals seeking refuge on Main beach Malua Bay. Picture: Alex Coppel.

"Originally I had hoped for $5,000, and then it went to $10,000 and suddenly we're at $17,000, it's just amazing," Ms Lobegeier said.

"The plan was going to be to purchase $500 vouchers from Bi-Rite Electrical in Batemans Bay, who have been amazing and will be giving our recipients their product at wholesale prices.

"But as we talked to more people there was all these amazing stories of people in this Malua Bay community who went above and beyond to help people, and we wanted to assist them as well."

Vouchers will now be purchased as well from the Malua Bay Pharmacy and IGA, to help those businesses in their recovery efforts.

Malua Bay Pharmacy owner Raj Gupta's home went up in flames during the bushfires, yet he remained open the whole time to provide his community with its necessities, including scripts which had been lost in the blazes.

The IGA remained open during the crisis, with its owners driving through fire ravaged communities to bring stock back for the residents of Malua Bay.

"What happened to this town was just hell, and hopefully this will go a way to being able to help them recover, even just a little," Ms Lobegeier said.

Sharon Aspinall at the Collinsville Bushfire Raffle held at the Pit Pony Tavern.

"Their community is about the same size as us, and I think that resonated with Collinsville.

"There were some absolutely astounding prizes, and donations, given by our residents and I couldn't be more proud of Collinsville and its surroundings."

Ms Lobegeier will now travel south to Malua Bay in the next month to visit the region and see the impact the donations will go to the community.

Member for Burdekin Dale Last, who helped to draw the raffle winners, said Collinsville should be 'extremely proud' of its efforts.

"To raise $17,000 is just amazing, I know these fire ravaged communities are going to appreciate this," he said.

"If there's one thing you can rely on in Collinsville, it's they will dig deep and help."