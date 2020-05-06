Bushfire recovery grants open to Whitsundays

WHITSUNDAY residents affected by last year’s bushfires will be eligible for up to $100,000 in flexible funding grants to support their ongoing recovery.

Small grants of between $2500 and $50,000 and larger grants of between $50,001 and $100,000 are available for community groups, local councils and non-government organisations in the region.

The Whitsundays is one of 23 regions areas across Queensland eligible for the first round of funding.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said applications were now open to support community-led recovery and resilience programs in fire-affected communities in Queensland.

“Queensland communities were heavily impacted by the bushfires last year leaving an emotional toll on individuals, families and the wider community,” he said.

“It is vitally important recovery efforts from the bushfires are locally-led and supported by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments and we are pleased to be able provide funding to help.

“We’ll continue to work closely with all bushfire-impacted communities to ensure they have the resources and support they need to make a complete recovery.”

Minister for Communities Coralee O’Rourke said the funding grants would help communities who faced significant hardship and disruptions after the bushfires.

“We know that the recovery from these fires will be a long-term process and we are in it for the long haul to support these communities get back on their feet,” she said.

“This can include community events or arts, sporting and cultural projects; commemorative public memorials; workshops and information sessions for future bushfire preparedness.”

Flexible funding grants are being made available under the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) through Category C Community Recovery Funds (CRF).

Grant applications close at 2pm on 3 June 2020.

Successful grant projects will be delivered in line with the latest health advice regarding COVID-19.

More information on the flexible funding grants, including how to submit an application, can be found here.

For more information about community recovery click here.