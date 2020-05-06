Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural Fire Service Officers Aaron Regan, Tim Murphy, Darren Hinton, Luke Stevens and Liam Mulvaney. Picture: Tony Martin
Rural Fire Service Officers Aaron Regan, Tim Murphy, Darren Hinton, Luke Stevens and Liam Mulvaney. Picture: Tony Martin
News

Bushfire recovery grants open to Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
6th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHITSUNDAY residents affected by last year’s bushfires will be eligible for up to $100,000 in flexible funding grants to support their ongoing recovery.

Small grants of between $2500 and $50,000 and larger grants of between $50,001 and $100,000 are available for community groups, local councils and non-government organisations in the region.

The Whitsundays is one of 23 regions areas across Queensland eligible for the first round of funding.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said applications were now open to support community-led recovery and resilience programs in fire-affected communities in Queensland.

“Queensland communities were heavily impacted by the bushfires last year leaving an emotional toll on individuals, families and the wider community,” he said.

“It is vitally important recovery efforts from the bushfires are locally-led and supported by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments and we are pleased to be able provide funding to help.

“We’ll continue to work closely with all bushfire-impacted communities to ensure they have the resources and support they need to make a complete recovery.”

Minister for Communities Coralee O’Rourke said the funding grants would help communities who faced significant hardship and disruptions after the bushfires.

“We know that the recovery from these fires will be a long-term process and we are in it for the long haul to support these communities get back on their feet,” she said.

“This can include community events or arts, sporting and cultural projects; commemorative public memorials; workshops and information sessions for future bushfire preparedness.”

Flexible funding grants are being made available under the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) through Category C Community Recovery Funds (CRF).

Grant applications close at 2pm on 3 June 2020.

Successful grant projects will be delivered in line with the latest health advice regarding COVID-19.

More information on the flexible funding grants, including how to submit an application, can be found here.

For more information about community recovery click here.

bushfire recovery bushfire relief government grants grants whitsunday grants
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chopper crew rescues sick grazier trapped on rural property

        premium_icon Chopper crew rescues sick grazier trapped on rural property

        Rural Mt Coolon man suffers through two days of pain before being flown to Mackay Base Hospital

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes

        Strong winds will batter coast before a second cold snap

        premium_icon Strong winds will batter coast before a second cold snap

        Weather Mackay’s windy weather has not tired itself out yet.

        Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts today

        premium_icon Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen courts today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts on a range of different...