Bushfire smoke hovers over the Whitsunday region

RESIDENTS across the majority of the Whitsunday region woke up today to a blanket of smoke gathered from multiple bushfires spanning from Bogie to Dalrymple Heights.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said at least five bushfires burning overnight in the Whitsundays and surrounding regions were contributing to hazy conditions.

As of 9am Thursday morning, QFES crews were on site at fires on Slater Rd, Conway, Bollons Rd, Bloomsbury and Peter Delemothe Rd and Mount Aberdeen Rd, Bogie.

Wild fires near Eungella and Dalrymple Heights were also sending residual smoke this way, the spokesperson said.

While the Conway fire is burning in inaccessible terrain, QFES said Queensland Parks and Wildlife and one crew were monitoring its progress within containment lines.

A Queensland Parks and Forests alert said walking tracks, camping areas and roads at Conway National Park had been temporarily closed until the fire was suppressed.

Rural Fire Brigade Mackay area director Inspector Andrew Houley had been on duty and assisting at fire sites for more than 12 hours.

Exhausted, he said there had been a spate of fires that had occurred extremely quickly and encouraged people to clear around their homes and have water handy.

"Residents can help themselves by clearing dead leaves from the gutters and debris from around their homes. We're also concerned about people using metal blades which can spark if they strike rocks,” Inspector Houley said.

"The better prepared they are, the less impact there is.”

He said the Bloomsbury fire would likely burn for weeks, but significant back burning on Monday would have contributed to smoke spreading through Proserpine, Cannonvale and surrounding areas.

Inspector Houley said residual smoke from bushfires in the Cathu State Forrest near Eungella and Dalrymple Heights would also affect the region due to a combination of westerly, north-westerly and south-westerly winds.

"In the late evening and early morning, the sea breeze drops out. This fire weather has got the west in it, so when the wind drops out the smoke sits there all night,” he said.

"The wind blowing off those fires in the morning pushes the smoke toward the Whitsundays.”

Bowen firefighters have contained fires between Bowen and Collinsville, but remain on high alert as dry winds and unprecedented heat continue to spark blazes across Queensland.

QFES crews have been hard at work the past few days battling a series of outbreaks along the Bowen Development Road.

Defensive strategies consisting of heavy duty machinery such as bulldozes have been implemented to cut breaks in the flames which could continue to burn for several days.

Bowen Fire Station senior firefighter Rees May said intense heat had caused an increase in activity in grass fires around the region.

"This is pretty unique and it's probably one of the worst severe weather bushfire conditions I've seen, and that's proving the same throughout the rest of the state,” he said.

"It's definitely been tough with the high temperatures and the low humidity's it's made for fast moving fires which are very unpredictable.”

Senior firefighter May said the current conditions are expected to remain throughout the rest of the week and QFES will remain on high alert.

He added additional resources have been sent to the area to assist crews and landowners to minimise further spread.

"We're definitely hoping for a relief from the current conditions that we are facing,” he said.

People in surrounding areas to the fires are advised to:

- Switch off air-conditioners that do not allow the fresh air intake to be turned off.

- Shut doors and windows.

- Only venture outside if necessary unless advised to leave the area.

- Be alert to heat stress, keep cool and drink plenty of fluids e.g. water (not alcoholic or caffeine drinks).

- People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory, cardiovascular illnesses or diabetes should be vigilant and follow their pre-prepared action or treatment plan

- Look out for elderly neighbours or other people at risk.

Anyone experiencing worsening symptoms due to smoke should seek medical attention.