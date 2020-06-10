‘Busier than ever’: Bowen boosted by home builder grant

THE construction industry in Bowen has reportedly seen a steady increase in business throughout the coronavirus pandemic and now a Federal Government grant is set to help ensure business continues going strong, while also boosting the local economy.

The recently announced $25,000 HomeBuilder grant aims to boost demand within the construction industry and help keep builders employed, by offering eligible applicants $25,000 towards building or renovations, when they spend $150,000 of their own money.

Cindy Merrick, who runs Glenn Merrick Constructions in Bowen with her husband Glenn Merrick, said the business hadn’t felt a negative impact from COVID-19 and was “busier than ever”.

“The construction industry hasn’t slowed down at all through this,” she said.

“Bowen’s only small so we haven’t seen an overnight spike, but it’s just steadily been getting busier.

“Even places like Home Hardware are the same. People are doing all those things now while they can.”

Mrs Merrick said the HomeBuilder grant would not only help the homeowners and local builders, but a small community like Bowen would see a flow-on effect throughout the local economy.

While Mrs Merrick said they hadn’t seen a drastic jump in business, a steady increase since the government’s announcement indicated that the money had given many people an extra reason to build now.

“I think it’ll be a big help, those people who were not wanting to build will now have an extra boost and extra reason to build now,” she said.

“It’s definitely helping people who are starting out, (it’s) a real kick off. It ends in September though, so you’ve got to get in quick.”

First homebuyers will be in a particularly good position under the new scheme, receiving the $25,000 HomeBuilder grant on top of their $15,000 First Home Owners grant, Mrs Merrick said.

“It gives first homebuyers and those who’ve maybe been sitting on the money, a reason to do it now,” she said.

“Especially people who are first homebuyers, like my daughter. She was putting it off, but now under the grant she will get $40,000. She doesn’t even need a deposit now.”

There will be caps on the value of the property and the $25,000 grant will be means-tested, excluding individuals who earn over $125,000 per year and couples who earn over $200,000.

There are further restrictions and details on what homeowners can and can’t do, the full details are available here.