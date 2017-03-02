'Business as usual' for Costo on change

"IS THE Pope a Catholic? Does Labor love a tax?”

This was the response of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan when asked if could guarantee he would recontest the seat of Whitsunday at the next election, in light of the state electorate boundary redistribution revealed last week.

Only minor changes were made to the Whitsunday electorate, affecting the northern Mackay suburbs of Glenella, Mt Pleasant and Beaconsfield, which will move from the electorate of Whitsunday to that of Mackay. Constituents west of Clarke Range will be part of the newly formed McMaster electorate.

ABC election analyst Anthony Green noted the seat of Whitsunday would be notionally more LNP leaning, with a margin of 50.5% - slightly safer than the 50.4% before redistribution.

Mr Costigan said he was more concerned about seeing a resolution to the ongoing Wilmar and QSL sugar marketing stoush.

"It is business as usual for me in standing up for the people of Whitsunday,” he said.