Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Business

International business booming for Aussie brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand's strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

"(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety's pretty pink colour," Ms Lord said.

"This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come."

More Stories

Show More
brewery bundaberg business international business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlie crowned one of the best Aussie tourist destinations

        premium_icon Airlie crowned one of the best Aussie tourist destinations

        Travel The region has made the top 3 for best places to travel domestically

        CRIME: Man approaching young women in Bowen

        premium_icon CRIME: Man approaching young women in Bowen

        News Police are appealing for information after two incidents in the area.

        Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

        premium_icon Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

        Pets & Animals Gudjuda Reference Group showed Ernie Dingo the importance of their turtle...