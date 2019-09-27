Menu
BRINGING THE TOURISTS: Proserpine Whitsunday players (back from left) Chevy Faust, Hudson Price, Lennox Tronc, Ryan Porter, Cody Watson and (front) Jack Rock take a break at the Paul Bowman Challenge on Saturday. Monique Preston
Rugby League

Business booms as sporting carnival hits town

Monique Preston
by
27th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
BUSINESS was booming in Proserpine at the weekend as an estimated 5000 people converged on the town for a junior rugby league carnival.

Most accommodation places were full, while the town's food places did a roaring trade from the visitors in town for the annual Paul Bowman Challenge for under-nines players.

Proserpine Pies and Pastries owner Kim Hogan said the weekend was one of the busiest weekends for the town each year.

The bakery doubled most of its stock for the weekend, including the number of pies it made and how much milk it had to buy to make coffees.

Staff numbers were also doubled on Saturday and Sunday to cater for the increased numbers.

Mrs Hogan said the bakery was busy throughout the two-day event, with a surge of customers picking up a team's worth of sausage rolls, pies and coffees at a time.

Mrs Hogan said the business was prepared for the influx of customers and coped well with it.

"We were ready for it. We knew it was coming,” she said.

"We're pretty prepared. I like it. It's good for the town.”

Reef Gardens Motel in Proserpine threw all 12 of its rooms open to guests for the first time since Tropical Cyclone Debbie two-and-a-half years ago.

Owner Julie Hill said the motel pushed to have room building completed in time for the carnival, which she said was always an "exceptional” one for the business.

"It's the biggest weekend for us,” she said.

"We're full every year. We're booked out from March every year for it.”

Mrs Hill said they had to say no to other potential guests during the weekend.

"We were turning away customers left, right and centre,” she said.

"We were sending people to Bowen.

"It brings great economics to the town.”

Mrs Hill said the motel already had four rooms booked for next year.

Whitsunday Regional councillor John Collins said the event was a boost for the Whitsundays.

"It's very beneficial to the whole region,” he said.

"It's good for local business.

"Council supports it ... it's to help the economy.”

Cr Collins said it was also a boost to the Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club as money made from the carnival was put back into the sporting facilities.

Proserpine Motel, however, did not have as good an experience with the carnival, with guests who booked all five of its rooms from Friday to Sunday not showing up.

Instead they were able to fill two rooms Friday night and all five on Saturday and Sunday with travellers who were not associated with the carnival.

junior rugby league paul bowman challenge proserpine rugby league whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

