Business centre has shake-up

CHANGES: PRDnationwide has moved to Suite 9 at the Whitsunday Business Centre.

CYCLONE Debbie has resulted in some changes to the Whitsunday Business Centre.

Due to damage sustained at the Whitsunday Regional Council office in Proserpine, some council employees are now based at the business centre at 230 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.

A council spokesperson said staff would be based at the business centre temporarily.

"For staff that could not be relocated within Proserpine at such short notice, council has entered into a six-month lease for floor space in the Whitsunday business centre to accommodate the following work groups previously located in the Proserpine administration building,” the spokesperson said.

Council staff within planning and development, building and plumbing, community and environment services and corporate services are among those relocated.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and CEO Barry Omudson are operating from temporary space in Proserpine while other council employees and staff were relocated to the Proserpine Depot and Proserpine Water Treatment Plant.

PRDnationwide also relocated in light of cyclone damage.

They have now moved from Shop 1 to Suite 9 and are trading with normal operating hours.