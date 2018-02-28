Menu
Business gets behind the Last Straw

NO STRAWS: The sign appearing on the bar at the Cape Gloucester Resort at Hideway Bay.
Peter Carruthers
by

ONE Whitsunday business is implementing a nation campaign to rid our water ways of non biodegradable plastic straws.

Bare boat charter company Whitsunday Escape has taken up The Last Straw campaign and encourages Whitsunday locals and businesses to do away with what marketing manager Christina Unterwurzacher described as "unnecessary”.

"You don't need a straw to drink your Coke. People are not babies,” she said.

"For most people, giving up straws won't affect their quality of life. They're an unnecessary convenience.”

Ms Unterwurzacher said Whitsunday Escape is making trying to make people aware of the harm single use drinking straws can have on marine creatures in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Escape will be driving the movement in locally and are inviting local business arrange a time to promote the cause.

"We will register their business on the official website, if they want our help, and provide them with signs to display in their venue,” Ms Unterwurzacher said.

"There is an alarming disconnect between what's in our hands and where it comes from, or what it means for the future.”

A straw in my drink might seem innocent enough, but multiply that by the billions used each year and it creates a problem.

Topics:  marine conservation the last straw whitsunday escape whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

