Business is unshakeable

STANDING STRONG: Whitsunday on the Beach is on track.

AFTER 25 years of living in tropical North Queensland Whitsunday on the Beach manager Richard Mathison said he was "well prepared” for Cyclone Debbie.

And it is this approach which ensured minimal disruption to the Airlie Beach main street business.

"We had our own power and we are self contained so cyclones don't affect us too much here,” Mr Mathison said.

"We had no big issues, we lost a few bits and pieces from the building - the people in the valley have a lot more problems than us, we are in a concrete jungle and the place doesn't even shake in a cyclone.”

While the immediate issues stemming from Cyclone Debbie have been largely resolved, the future remains an "unknown factor”.

"We have no idea how the rest of the year will go but will just take it day by day,” Mr Mathison said.

"The lagoon is the major problem it gives people something to do during the day, it is a nice place to sit around and is a well utilised area.

"A lot of boats (also) aren't running but there are still a variety of things running and plenty of availability for things.”

Mr Mathison said the regular availability of tuk tuk riders was a strong draw card for tourists.

The recent re-opening of the Bicentential walkway was also welcomed as a positive step forward for Airlie Beach.