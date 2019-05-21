Business leaders call on MPs to deliver on promises

REGION'S WISHLISTS: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and his family watch the election count on TV. The region's business leaders have called on Mr O'Brien and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt to start delivering their infrastructure plans for the Fraser Coast region after the Coalition was swept to victory.

WITH the dust settled and the election results in, the Fraser Coast's business leaders have called for Hinkler and Wide Bay's MPs to focus on delivering infrastructure and investment in the region.

On the back of strong election results for the Coalition, incumbent Nationals MPs Keith Pitt and Llew O'Brien were returned to their respective seats with strong swings towards them.

Prominent business people across Hervey Bay and Maryborough have now called for the returned MPs to start delivering on their investment promises for the Fraser Coast, which range from upgrades to the Bruce Hwy to pursuing plans laid out in the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Richard Kingston said the duplication of the Bruce Hwy would help open up business for the Heritage City's struggling economy.

"We want to see planning for it... we need that road in the next 15 years," Mr Kingston said.

"It needs years of planning so we have to start now.

"We also need to promote business in the area and get projects like the Rheinmetall NIOA munitions factory.

"We've got so much going for us, we just need to be telling the world."

Mr Kingston said the LNP's victory ensured businesses could make a plan around "stable economic policy" without fear of "what some of the climate-based policies (from Labor) would do to jobs".

Mr O'Brien said major projects on the Bruce Hwy, including fixing the intersection at Bells Bridge, $85 million to improve flood immunity along the highway at Tiaro, $13 million for new overtaking lanes at Tinana, and $82 million to upgrade the highway at Aldershot around Saltwater Creek, were awaiting action by the State Labor Government.

He said projects like the munitions factory and $18 million off-stream water storage plant would help sustain Maryborough's jobs scene.

In Hervey Bay, Win Projects' John Bone said the election was a good result for Hervey Bay and there would likely be "a bit of confidence" appearing in the local economy.

"It solves a bit of uncertainty around issues like franking credits, the changes to the capital gains tax and superannuation," he said.

Mr Bone said Mr Pitt needed to focus on delivering the major infrastructure projects already outlined for the region, including the extension to Urraween Rd, the new Fraser Coast Regional Council chambers and the Hervey Bay CBD re-development.

In a statement, Mr Pitt said he would continue to work on the regional deal and progress the Cashless Debit Card trial and expansion to Consolidated Linen Services.