Business leaders hatching plan to boost Main St tourism

DWINDLING numbers along Airlie Beach's Main Street has prompted discussions on how to drive people back into Airlie Beach's centre.

Organised by the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce, a forum was held on Tuesday night where about 50 people with a direct link to the Main Street gathered to discuss how to best get the street pulsing with tourists once more.

Many business owners said they had noticed a shift in the demographic of visitors to the main street, with a significant drop off in backpackers, and an increase in families.

One business owner said about 60 per cent of his customers came from neighbouring Bowen and Mackay, and that there could be a greater focus on marketing Airlie Beach to nearby regions.

Chamber president Allan Milostic said the forum bought together a lot of people, and some brilliant ideas were brought to the table, including the addition of fairy lights.

"In a nutshell it wasn't about solving everything, it was about finding those little things we can do, to help ourselves more,” he said.

IDEAS: A forum was held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club on Tuesday night, so business owners could discuss how to drive traffic back to Airlie Beach's Main Street. Georgia Simpson

How to better capitalise on the Cruise Ship visitor market was a talking point, along with what events could be centred around the Main Street.

The issue of parking and traffic flow on the Main Street was discussed, as well as how feasible it would be to invest in technology such as a dedicated Airlie Beach interactive website.

Suggestions of night markets that prelude a short film festival were popular among the group, and Mr Milostic said it was certainly something the chamber could organise and run.

Social media competitions to encourage people to create Airlie Beach centric content was also met with applause.

"I think in terms of running competitions for people to post videos is a very low-cost way to market the area,” Mr Milostic said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox encouraged business owners get behind the chamber of commerce, as council frequently liaised with the different chambers in the region.

"I really want to make sure that the community understand that they do have a very strong chamber of commerce, and to get behind them,” he said.

Cr Willcox said he appreciated the opportunity to explain the realities of the contentious issue that is parking.

"Each individual business with their clientele has different parking needs,” he said.

The danger of free parking centres around people leaving their cars for prolonged periods, but not necessarily visiting local businesses on the Main Street.

"The longer you allow people to stay in an area, the less turn over you get,” Cr Willcox said.

People with a direct link to the Main Street have the opportunity to fill out a survey, and Cr Willcox said the council would give the results due consideration.

Mr Milostic said it was important businesses didn't underestimate the power of word of mouth, and encouraged everyone to do the 'little things' to enhance the experience of those who visit the region