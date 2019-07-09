Restaurant boss drank 10 vodkas, then busted drink driving

A drink-driver lost his licence in Proserpine Magistrate Court on Monday.

THE owner of a popular Airlie Beach restaurant has lost his licence after driving to work while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Paul Joseph Wagner, 32, from Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving on June 17, at 10.30am.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Wagner blew .118 when he was intercepted while driving on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach.

The court heard he had consumed 10 vodkas after leaving work the previous night, and finished his last drink at 4am the following morning.

When questioned by Magistrate James Morton as to why he was on the road at that time, Wagner said he was on his way to work.

"I started drinking about 11.30pm that night and time got away from me," Wagner said.

Mr Morton told the court Wagner had similar history on his record from 2007, which he would pay attention to.

Wagner was fined $850 and suspended from driving for eight months.