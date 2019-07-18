Menu
The temporarily vacant premises on Herbert Street was broken into between12pm on July 10 and 6.30pm on July 17.
Crime

Business trashed in break and enter

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Jul 2019 9:53 AM
A BUSINESS has been trashed in an alleged break and enter in Bowen.

The vacant premises on Herbert Street was broken into between noon on July 10 and 6.30pm on July 17, police said.

Police said the alleged vandal or vandals smashed a window then climbed through to gain entry.

Food items were thrown around, shelves upended, a hole made in the ceiling and a dividing wall smashed, police said.

Cupboards and walls have been destroyed and covered in graffiti, and broken plates and computers were also found damaged and thrown onto footpaths and lawns surrounding the business, police said.

Because of the extensive damage, there is a chance that residents in the vicinity may have heard or seen suspicious activity.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901375380

