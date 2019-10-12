Menu
The outdoor adventure Anaconda is set to open its doors in Cannonvale in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS WIN: New major retailer opening soon

Shannen McDonald
12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
AN ANACONDA is making its way to town, but snake catchers won't be needed for this one.

Outdoor adventure store Anaconda is about to hit the Whitsundays' retail landscape, with its bright orange colour scheme a stand-out at the Whitsunday Plaza shopping precinct.

Staff at Repco, which is right next door to the new business, said Anaconda was a welcome addition.

Repco second-in-charge Emma Knowles said the hype surrounding a new store in the region was always a good thing for retail.

"We're happy that's it coming, especially being right next door to us,” Ms Knowles said.

"Anything new is a good thing, and we're hoping it will bring more attention our way and create more foot traffic.”

Anaconda offers a one-stop shop for everything outdoor, adventure and sport, including gear for camping, hiking, fishing, cycling and water sports.

Anaconda has been advertising multiple job positions online during the past few months, including a store manager and retail assistant staff.

Whitsunday Times

