BUSTED: Drink and drug drivers

Each week, people plead guilty in court to drink and drug driving.

EACH week drivers in the Whitsundays, drivers take the risk and drink and drug drive on our roads.

See who got busted and faced court this week for illegally getting behind the wheel.

More than three times the limit

Airlie Beach man Benjamin Gary Howard, 38, blew 0.170 per cent when he stopped by police while driving on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale on October 25.

Howard told Proserpine Magistrates Court he'd consumed an unknown amount of wine and beer during a night out and finished his last drink about 10 minutes prior to driving at 1am that morning.

The father of two was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Sprinkled with meth

On August 17, Gavin John Hussey, 43, was stopped by police in Proserpine for a saliva test.

Police prosecutor Emma Myors told the court Hussey admitted to police at the time that he'd recently had cannabis.

The court heard the saliva test returned positive for methamphetamines.

Hussey said he'd smoked a joint with friends that he'd later found out had been sprinkled with meth.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Double the trouble

A Bloomsbury woman found driving on the Bruce Highway near Thoopara tested positive to methamphetamines and cannabis on August 28.

The court heard Joanne Reeves, 48, police stopped her about 12.30pm when she then told them she'd taken a point of ice and smoked cannabis through a pipe that morning.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said Reeves had been dealing with a drug addiction for close to 20 years though was trying to get her life back on track.

Reeves was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.